Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Tops $9.37 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $72,168.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $9.37 or 0.00016372 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 156,271 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.