Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Volume Tops $563.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $563.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.40 or 0.00250078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00099510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

