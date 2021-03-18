Bitcoin SV Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.69 billion and approximately $792.93 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for about $197.37 or 0.00341520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,791.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.09 or 0.00912062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031560 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,681,283 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

