Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Tops $0.0036

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 34.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $103,906.51 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00452108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00061640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00129974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.00648538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00076387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

