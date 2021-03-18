Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Down 54.5% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $17,399.51 and $517.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,084.14 or 1.00033445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00077781 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

