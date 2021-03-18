BitcoinZ One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,675.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $20,675.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00249956 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00098622 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00054025 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.