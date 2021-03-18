BitDegree (BDG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,257.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a market cap of $701,236.03 and approximately $2,257.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.96 or 0.00624658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

