BitSend Market Cap Hits $121,994.48 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $121,994.48 and approximately $115.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitSend has traded down 55.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.37 or 0.00392424 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005176 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029288 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.87 or 0.04588532 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,298,525 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

BitSend Coin Trading

