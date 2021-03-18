BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $356.14 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031601 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000075 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001477 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,968,846,346 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.