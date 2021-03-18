BitTorrent Hits Market Capitalization of $1.79 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $692.59 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00036211 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001350 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001520 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,967,872,042 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

