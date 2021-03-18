Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Black Hills by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

