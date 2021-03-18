Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 154.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

