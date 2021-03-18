BlackCoin Hits Market Cap of $4.01 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $995,908.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011314 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,547,850 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

