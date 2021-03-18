Blackcrane Capital LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blackcrane Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

