BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. BlackLine posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.69 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,093 shares of company stock valued at $9,556,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackLine by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

