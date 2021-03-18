BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,767 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 85,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $10.93 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

