BlackRock Inc. Acquires 139,553 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,553 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.56% of Lannett worth $34,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lannett by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lannett by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 12.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 37,652 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

LCI opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

