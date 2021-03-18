BlackRock Inc. Acquires 15,692 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.92% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $36,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 854,333 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $565.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

