BlackRock Inc. Acquires 215,108 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.03% of NeoPhotonics worth $32,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NPTN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $666.26 million, a P/E ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.