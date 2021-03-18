BlackRock Inc. Acquires 644,113 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 766.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.54% of Futu worth $33,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $135.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

