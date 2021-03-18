BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 684,709 Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 684,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,921,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $591,000.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

OLMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.