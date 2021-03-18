BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 761,409 Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 761,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,126,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Eargo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $15,737,000.

EAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

