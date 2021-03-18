BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 135.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Sumo Logic worth $34,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $446,385.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,175 shares of company stock worth $4,692,692 over the last three months.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

