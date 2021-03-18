BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.95% of WideOpenWest worth $36,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 172,372 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

