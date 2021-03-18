BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,438 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.37% of Spero Therapeutics worth $33,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,400,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 69.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $557,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $885,197 in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.