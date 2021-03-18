BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Forestar Group worth $34,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 455.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 126,191 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Forestar Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

FOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

