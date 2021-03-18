BlackRock Inc. Buys 24,276 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.73% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $36,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

