BlackRock Inc. Buys 24,637 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.84% of FBL Financial Group worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FBL Financial Group by 258.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $785,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

