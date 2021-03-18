BlackRock Inc. Buys 31,139 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.27% of Arrow Financial worth $33,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arrow Financial by 466.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AROW opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $539.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

