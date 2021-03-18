BlackRock Inc. Buys 696,022 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 696,022 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.12% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $34,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 804,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BDSI. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $15,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $90,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $379.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

