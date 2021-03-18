BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 1,044,014 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,044,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,205,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.68% of Certara at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $8,085,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,775,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,224,000.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.