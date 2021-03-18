BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 1,642,768 Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,642,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,954,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.00% of Lordstown Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,855,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

In related news, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $272,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 over the last three months.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

