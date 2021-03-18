BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 975,918 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.23% of Benefitfocus worth $33,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Benefitfocus by 306.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 108.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

