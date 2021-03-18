BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $34,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $223.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.