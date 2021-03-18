BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.45% of Dillard’s worth $34,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.