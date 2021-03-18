BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.50% of Systemax worth $33,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Systemax by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Systemax by 22.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Systemax by 238.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Systemax alerts:

SYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $117,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $131,671.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,942 shares of company stock valued at $732,676 over the last three months. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Systemax stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. Systemax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.