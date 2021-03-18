BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.74% of The First of Long Island worth $33,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

FLIC opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $484.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

