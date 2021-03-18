BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,038 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.25% of CONSOL Energy worth $32,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CEIX opened at $10.88 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.26 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $324.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

