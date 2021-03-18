BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948,860 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.44% of VBI Vaccines worth $36,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

