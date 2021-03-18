BlackRock Inc. Has $32.36 Million Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,907,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.24% of Spok worth $32,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spok by 331.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Spok by 191.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,384 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOK opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $217.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

