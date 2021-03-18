BlackRock Inc. Has $33.02 Million Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.93% of Talos Energy worth $33,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Talos Energy stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

