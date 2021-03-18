BlackRock Inc. Has $33.15 Million Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,934 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $33,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBS. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

