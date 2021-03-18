BlackRock Inc. Has $33.47 Million Stock Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,577,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 210,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.53% of Fluidigm worth $33,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLDM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $343.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.