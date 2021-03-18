BlackRock Inc. Has $33.48 Million Stock Holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.28% of CBTX worth $33,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CBTX by 5,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 510.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CBTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.23 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CBTX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

