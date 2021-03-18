BlackRock Inc. Has $35.22 Million Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.77% of Midland States Bancorp worth $35,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $278,964.44. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

