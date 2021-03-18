BlackRock Inc. Has $36.65 Million Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.46% of Gogo worth $36,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,553,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter worth $323,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at $2,079,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair downgraded Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $919.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

