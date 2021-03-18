BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.85% of Capital City Bank Group worth $36,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCBG opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

