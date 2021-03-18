BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.01% of International Money Express worth $35,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in International Money Express by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in International Money Express by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 45.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Money Express by 82.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMXI. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

