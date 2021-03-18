BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.23% of Veru worth $32,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veru by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veru by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.