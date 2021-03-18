BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.05% of Thermon Group worth $36,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

NYSE THR opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $690.50 million, a PE ratio of -2,077.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

